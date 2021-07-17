Pagadian marks homecoming with rout of Kapatagan for VisMin lead

PAGADIAN, ZAMBOANGA DEL SUR -- Home team Pagadian rolled to its third straight win at the expense of Kapatagan, 95-67, in the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup, at the City Gymnasium here, Saturday.

Balanced was the offense by the Explorers with seven players with at least seven points led by Rich Guinitaran's 16 points on the 7-of-12 clip to go with five rebounds and three steals.

The Buffalo Braves opened the second half with five straight points on a lay-in by Paul Siarot and a triple by Ryan Costelo to cut within eight, 38-46.

Pagadian vs Kapatagan

"Dapat hindi kami nag-rerelax kasi baka mamaya naiisip ng players ko na galing kami sa dalawang panalo, sabi ko huwag niyo isipin yon. Mag-focus tayo sa kalaban natin ngayon," said Pagadian head coach Harold Sta. Cruz.

Mark Benitez gathers for a free throw.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

But the Explorers answered back with a 16-6 blast, topped by Von Lloyd Dechos' three-pointer to build an 18-point margin, 62-44, midway through the third period.

A layup off an isolation by Noel Cortez gave Pagadian its biggest lead at 28 and set the final scoreline.

Pamaran delivered 15 points, while Keanu Caballero just missed a double-double with 12 points and eight assists.

The victory catapulted Pagadian atop the standings at 3-0.

The Explorers willed their way inside, scoring 56 points in the paint while Kapatagan only managed 26.

Marlon Monte had 14 points, eight rebounds, and four assists against four turnovers for the 1-2 Braves.

Shaq Alanes and Renz Palma also breached double figures with 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Both teams will be back in action tomorrow right away with the Braves facing MisOr at 4pm, while the Explorers cap the night off at 6pm against the well-rested Clarin, which is coming off a one-week break.

Continue reading below ↓

The Scores:

Pagadian 95 - Guinitaran 16, Pamaran 15, Caballero 12, Diva 9, Quimado 8, Dechos 8, Serrano 7, Manalo 6, Benitez 5, Baldeo 4, Cortez 4, Demigaya 1, Quillo 0, Singedas 0, Acaylar 0.

Kapatagan 67 - Monte 14, Alanes 12, Palma 10, Fajarito 8, Costelo 6, Ng Sang 4, Teodoro 4, Acain 3, Siarot 2, Mandreza 2, Gabawan 2, Inigo 0, Incio 0, Sollano 0, Tabaquero 0.

Quarterscores: 19-17, 46-33, 72-53, 95-67.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.