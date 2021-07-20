Pagadian holds off Misamis Oriental in VisMin Super Cup

PAGADIAN held off Misamis Oriental, 81-75, on Tuesday in the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup at the Pagadian City Gymnasium in Zamboanga del Sur.

The Explorers went on a 7-2 run for a 79-72 advantage with just 1:38 left in the match.

A Mac Baracael triple at the 1:10 mark cut the Brew Authoritea deficit to four.

However, MisOr committed two unforced errors, as Joseph Sedurifa and Francis Munsayac slipped on different occasions down the stretch.

Christian Manalo had 16 points and five steals for Pagadian, which improved to 4-1 for third spot. Clarin and Basilan lead the tournament with 3-0 records.

Keanu Caballero had 14 points, seven assists, four rebounds and three assists, Mark Benitez added 10 points, nine rebounds, while Jeric Serrano had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Ronjay Buenafe led MisOr with 16 points, while Baracael had 14 points and 10 rebounds. Sedurifa had 10 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

MisOr, playing its third game in as many days, dropped to 2-3, still in sixth place in the nine-team tournament.

Pagadian faces Zamboanga del Sur on Wednesday at 2 p.m., while the Brew Authoritea get a two-day rest before returning action on Friday at 6 p.m. against Basilan.

The scores:

Pagadian 81 - Manalo 16, Caballero 14, Serrano 11, Benitez 10, Dechos 10, Guinitiran 9, Pamaran 6, Acaylar 3, Sunogan 1, Quimado 1, Quilo 0, Bolotaolo 0, Saludsod 0, Demigaya 0, Bautista 0.

MisOr 75 - Buenafe 15, Baracael 14, Sedurifa 10, Cervantes 10, Munsayac 9, Estrella 6, Cawaling 3, Sanga 3, Salcedo 3, Meca 2, Targada 0, Mendoza 0.

Quarterscores: 25-22; 45-40; 60-58; 81-75.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.