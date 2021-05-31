Pacific Water signs Peñaranda, 11 others for WNBL season

PACIFIC Water has signed up its players for the WNBL season after they agreed on the tender offers of the squad.

Snow Peñaranda, the team’s top pick in last February’s draft, led the signees of the tender offers as they officially committed to play for the Queens this year.

Also signing are Cara Buendia, Jollina Go, Adeline Sebastian, Girly Villaflores, Pamela Payac, Shellyn Bilbao, Nefriteri Taller, Janella Alba, Cristine Cortizano, Elaisa Adriano, and Jinky Balosta.

Pacific Water was represented in the signing by team manager Jong Cariaga with NBL vice president of basketball operations Edward Aquino witnessing the simple rites.

Peñaranda, Go, and Villaflores recently saw action in the WNBL-Isolation Basketball Championship 1v1 matches last May 22 in San Fernando, Pampanga with Go and Villaflores emerging victorious in their respective games.

The Quezon Lady SparTAN and Glutagence Glow Boosters have also signed up their players for the coming WNBL season.

