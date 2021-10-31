JOLLINA Go showed the way as Pacific Water kept its semifinal chances alive with a 76-66 win over Stan Quezon on Sunday in the Pia Cayetano WNBL Season 2021 at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.

Go scored 17 points, going 3 for 4 from from beyond the arc, as the Queens improved their win-loss record to 2-6 at the end of the eliminations.

Snow Penaranda and Cara Buendia had double-doubles as the Queens remained in contention for a semifinals, although that hinges on losses by the Lady SparTAN in their two remaining assignments.

The Lady SparTAN fell to 1-5, missing out on the chance to take the semifinals outright with the win.

Go clustered five straight points in a 12-4 finish including a triple to send the Queens to a 33-30 halftime lead. The former Ateneo guard continued her fine play in the third, hitting another three for a 48-37 Pacific Water lead.

Jollina Go had a strong start but could not finish the game. PHOTO: WNBL

Go, however, did not finish the game after suffering an injury midway through the fourth. Penaranda and Buendia took over by scoring important shots after the Lady SparTAN came to within six points, 72-66.

Penaranda finished with 22 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists, and two blocks, while Buendia added 12 points and 14 rebounds for the Queens.

Chicky Faraon had 17 points and six rebounds, while Dianne Ventura had 12 points for the Lady SparTAN. Kath Araja had a near triple-double after finishing with 10 points, eight rebounds, and nine assists in the loss.

The scores:

Pacific Water 76 – Penaranda 22, Go 17, Buendia 12, Cortizano 7, Bilbao 6, Mamaril 6, Adriano 2, Taller 2, Sebastian 2, Balasta 0, Payac 0.

Stan Quezon 66 – Faraon 17, Ventura 12, Araja 10, Razalo 10, Valenzuela 5, Jimenez 5, Tupaz 3, Taroja 2, De Austria 2, Iida 0.

Quarterscores: 15-15; 33-30; 58-47; 76-66.

