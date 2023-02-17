PACE Academy, St. Stephen's clinch PCYAA semis berths

PACE Academy and St. Stephen’s High School clinched semifinal berths following victories on Thursday in the Philippine Ching Yuen Athletic Association (PCYAA) 10th Anniversary Invitational Basketball Tournament at the UNO High School gym.

PCYAA results

The Pacers beat Philippine Cultural College, 69-54, while the Stephenians defeated Chiang Kai Shek College, 63-47, in the quarterfinal knockout clash.

Axell Cue had 19 points, 17 rebounds, and two assists, while Kleivz Fong had 15 points, 10 assists, and eight rebounds for PACE Academy, which will face second-seed St. Jude in the semifinals.

Josh Cedrick Ong had 18 points and eight rebounds, while his brother Josh Charles Ong and Sam Ng had 17 apiece for St. Stephen, which booked a semis clash with No. 1 Xavier.

Xavier and St. Jude have a twice-to-beat advantage in the semifinals, the series opener of which will be played at the UNO High School gym on Saturday. The do-or-die match, if necessary, will be played on February 21.

PACE and St. Stephen clinched the semifinals after it was forced to a rubber match by their respective opponents. PCC won over PACE, 72-64, and CKSC beat St. Stephen, 63-46, last Tuesday.

Jubilee Christian Academy, MGC-New Life Christian Academy, Uno High School, Grace Christian College, and Hope Christian High School were the other schools which saw action in the tournament supported by Milk Magic, Spalding, Vital Purified Drinking Water, and Nexgen Asia.