P1 million prize staked in National Basketball Championships Inter-High

THE inaugural National Basketball Championships Inter-High, a nationwide search for the best private high school boys basketball team, unfolds this Friday in Pampanga - one of 32 provinces, cities or regions where there will each be eight teams vying for the right to represent their province in the grand finals.

Presented and organized by Jams Sports under Jamsap Entertainment Corporation, and with PBA legend and 2013 MVP Arwind Santos as league commissioner, the 256-team win-or-go-home boys tournament offers a P1M prize money for the grand champion.

More than anything else, NBCIH will be a platform for players aged 14 to 19 to showcase their basketball skills and potential in front of coaches and scouts which could pave the way for athletic scholarship offers from the many colleges and universities nationwide.

“We are hoping the NBCIH can help young athletes fulfill or jumpstart their dreams of earning college scholarships while pursuing their passion for the game,” said Jamsap CEO Jojo Flores in the press luncheon held at the Don Bosco Academy Auditorium in Mabalacat, Pampanga.

“Lalo na dahil kaka-champion lang ng Gilas Pilipinas sa Asian Games – first time yan in 61 years, lalong mai-i-inspire ang ating mga kabataan para pag-igihan ang paglalaro at sana makatulong tayo sa kanilang mga pangarap sa pamamagitan ng tournament na ito,” said Santos, who traces his roots to San Fernando and Lubao in Pampanga.

Eight teams vying in Pampanga

The eight (8) participating private high school boys teams in Pampanga are Sta. Cruz Academy-Lubao, St. Augustine Institute of Pampanga, St. Mary’s Academy of Guagua, Guagua National College, St. Vincent Academy-Apalit, Pampanga Colleges, Don Bosco Academy and Holy Angels University.

They will play at the Bren Z. Guiao Sports & Convention Center in the City of San Fernando starting at 2 p.m. this Friday in a game between St. Augustine Institute of Pampanga and Don Bosco Academy.

Grand finals

The other three (3) knockout games are at 3:30 p.m. St. Vincent Academy of Apalit against Sta. Cruz Academy-Lubao, 5 p.m. Pampanga Colleges vs. Holy Angel University and at 630 p.m. St Mary’s Academy-Guagua against Guagua National College.

Winners battle the next day in the same venue starting at 2 p.m. for the right to represent Pampanga to be decided on Monday (Oct. 16).

After Pampanga, three (3) days of knockout elimination games each will also be happening in 15 other areas in Luzon, eight (8) each in the Visayas and Mindanao – the National Capital Region, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Cagayan Valley, Isabela, Ilocos region, Pangasinan, Rizal, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Quezon, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Albay, Cebu, Bohol, Leyte, Negros Oriental, Iloilo, Bacolod, Capiz, Aklan, Cotabato, Cagayan de Oro, Butuan, Surigao, Zamboanga, Davao City, Iligan and Misamis.

Participation is on a first-come-first-serve basis through the organizers to be formalized by a memorandum of agreement between the private high schools and Jamsap.

Games will be shown live courtesy of Jamsap TV via the Jamsap Entertainment app which can be downloaded on Android gadgets and very soon on IoS devices as well.

