Ozamis, Tawi-Tawi putting up teams for Mindanao leg of VisMin Super Cup

OZAMIS and Tawi-Tawi are joining the Mindanao leg of the VisMin Super Cup 9.

Organizers are planning to open the Visayas leg kicks in April. The league currently has 12 teams —MJAS Zenith Talisay, ARQ Builders Lapu-Lapu City, KCS Computer Solutions, Cebu City, Tubigon-Bohol, Suiquijor, Dumaguete, and Tabogon in the Visayas, while the Mindanao teams are Zamboanga City, Zamboanga Del Norte, Pagadian, Sindangan, and Cagayan De Oro.

Ozamis and Tawi Tawi, meanwhile, are preparing to play in the Mindanao leg.

The Ozamis team is owned by Ramoncito Talisayon while the Tawi-Tawi team is owned by Wesley Allen Sun.

Tournament organizers said Talisayon and Sun assured VisMin Super Cup COO Rocky Chan that they will be fielding competitive teams for the tournament.

The Ozamis and Tawi-Tawi teams will be pitted against the Pagadian Explorers, Roxas Vanguards, Cagayan de Oro Rafters, Sindanang Saints, Zamboanga City Los Valientes, and the Basilan Peace Riders.

The VisMin Super Cup, the Philippines' first regional pro basketball league, aims to generate livelihood to players, coaches, and other personnel affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.