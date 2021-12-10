Overtime Elite postpones weekend games due to health and safety protocols

OVERTIME Elite's games this weekend have been cancelled.

The upstart league announced that it won't push through with its scheduled games against Dream City Christian, The Skill Factory, and Putnam Science Academy due to health and safety protocols.

"Out of an abundance of caution and because health and safety is our number one priority, we will look to reschedule these games in 2022," OTE wrote in a statement.

OTE added that "multiple staff and athletes, from home and visiting teams, have tested positive for the flu," prompting them to shelve all of the scheduled games this weekend at the OTE Center for Excellence in Atlanta.

This is the first cancellation of the games for OTE, which has some of the top high school prospects in the United States and the world and has presented itself as an alternative path to the NBA, away from the traditional college route and the newer pathways like the NBA G League Ignite team as well as going professional overseas.

Lebron Lopez Overtime Elite news

Filipino guard Lebron Lopez is part of the program and is lined up for Team OTE coached by Tim Fanning, although he has yet to join the team as he remains grounded in Manila.

With those Prep Challenges postponed, that leaves OTE's December calendar with three more Pro Simulation games, scheduled for Dec. 15, 19, and 22, all in Atlanta.

However, it's unclear how this cancellation could affect the remaining itinerary for the year.

