Overtime Elite postpones December games due to rising COVID-19 cases

OVERTIME Elite is shutting down its operations for the year.

Overtime Elite postponement

The upstart prep-to-pro program has announced the postponement of its remaining games in December owing to "the current trends across the country of rising cases of COVID-19."

"With the current trends across the country of rising cases of COVID-19, we have decided to postpone our games on December 18th and December 21st. Our number one priority is the health and safety of our athletes, and we want them to be able to safely spend the holiday season with their loved ones," the league said in a statement.

This is the second time that Overtime Elite has postponed its games, with the first coming last week.

The postponed games for Dec. 18 and 21 were supposed to be Pro Simulation days, where Team OTE was scheduled to face Team Elite and Team Overtime, respectively, at OTE Center of Excellence in Atlanta.

Continue reading below ↓

Team Elite dealt Team Overtime its first defeat, 70-64, last Wednesday with Ryan Bewley leading the charge with 18 points.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

OTE is scheduled to resume its operations in January, with League Series games set for Jan. 21.

Filipino guard Lebron Lopez is hopeful to join the crew come 2022 as he remains grounded in Manila.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.