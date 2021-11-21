Overtime Elite atones for horror loss by beating Colorado Prep

TEAM OTE got back to its winning ways with a 57-49 win over Colorado Prep on Sunday (Manila time) at the OTE Center of Excellence in Atlanta.

Amen Thompson imposed his will down low with 14 points, five rebounds, and two assists as the Tim Fanning-coached side bounced back from a 96-92 loss to Word of God Academy a day earlier.

Both sides misfire

TJ Clark also added 12 points and five boards, as Johned Walker had eight points and three rebounds in a game which saw both teams fire blanks from distance.

With the two sides making only a total of six threes, the focus turned to defense where Team OTE excelled, holding Colorado Prep to just eight points in the second frame and 10 in the third to erect the 47-33 lead.

The win enabled the three Overtime Elite squads to complete a 3-0 sweep on a day when Team Elite took a 78-73 win over Word of God Academy and Team Overtime held off We Are United, 92-81.

Filipino guard Lebron Lopez, though, continued to miss the action as he remains in Manila waiting for his US visa.

Team OTE will now take a 13-day break before hitting the road to Phoenix where it will play Hillcrest in another Prep Challenge games.

