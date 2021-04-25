Osaka gets another big win, spoils NeoPhoenix's final home game of season

FORGETTABLE was the final home game for San-En NeoPhoenix as they fell to Osaka Evessa anew, 91-79, on Sunday in the 2020-21 B.League at Toyohashi City General Gymnasium.

Still undermanned, San-En lost a 14-point first half lead and suffered another second- half collapse for its third straight defeat.

Ryogo Sumino triggered a telling 20-5 third quarter assault that turned the game from a 56-49 deficit for Osaka with 6:25 remaining to a 69-61 lead after former San Miguel import Ira Brown's dunk with 1:31 left in the frame.

The Evessa continued to pile it on in the payoff period, leading by 17, 91-74, in the closing moments of the game.

Sumino made all five of his three-pointers and finished with 21 points, four assists, and two steals, while Brown got 10 points, four boards, three assists, and two steals as Osaka improved to 30-18.

Kyle Hunt led NeoPhoenix with 19 points and seven rebounds.

Stevan Jelovac had 16 points on 3-of-6 shooting from deep, to go with 12 rebounds, as Tatsuya Suzuki got 13 points, six assists, and two boards in the loss.

San-En, which dropped further to 12-44, again played without Filipino import Thirdy Ravena (sore left knee) and Serbian reinforcement Nenad Miljenovic (right thigh strain).

The NeoPhoenix are hopeful that they can bounce back in their next series of games against the Mikawa SeaHorses next weekend at Wing Arena.

Former NBA player Josh Harrellson also did his damage for Osaka with 18 points, 13 rebounds, and three blocks, while DJ Newbill added 15 points on 5-of-9 clip from deep, on top of his 11 assists and six boards.

