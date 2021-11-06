Osaka beats Ibaraki, spoils Javi Gomez de Liano’s B.League debut

JAVI Gomez de Liano's debut ended miserably as Ibaraki Robots fell to the Osaka Evessa, 90-72, in the Japan B.League on Saturday at Ookini Arena Maishima.

The Filipino import made his first attempt, from beyond the arc, but muffed his next two shots from the field as he only got three points in 13 minutes of play.

Osaka just left Ibaraki in the dust in the fourth period, scoring 13 unanswered points to establish a 74-57 lead, capped off by a Ryuji Aoki three with 7:19 remaining.

The Evessa were just in full control then, finishing the game on an 11-of-30 clip from distance.

Javi Gomez de Lliano scores three in 13 minutes.

PHOTO: fiba.basketball

DJ Newbill paced Osaka with 18 points, seven rebounds, and five assists to improve to a 4-6 card and snap its three-game losing streak.

Kyle Hunt also had 15 points, nine boards, and three steals, while Aoki got 13 on 3-of-8 shooting from deep in the win.

Marc Trasolini paced Ibaraki with 17 points and 11 rebounds, as Eric Jacobsen and Kohei Fukuzawa both scored 15 in the defeat.

The Robots dropped their third straight game to remain near the cellar at 1-9.

The two teams face off again on Sunday.

