Ormoc downs Tubigon to secure No. 2 spot in VisMin Cup semis

ORMOC defeated Tubigon, 81-71, in the GlobalPort-VisMin Super Cup on Sunday in Zamboanga.

It was Ormoc’s fifth win in as many games, improving its win-loss record to 9-3 and securing the No.2 spot in the semifinals.

Sanga, Ikeh show way

Paul Sanga scored 15 points on five triples, while Chibueze Ikeh had 15 points and 14 rebounds for Ormoc.

Gabby Espinas added 14 points on top of 12 boards to go with six assists.

Bohol is on top after an 83-73 win over the Zamboanga Valientes.

The top two teams at the end of the elimination round will have a twice-to-beat advantage in the semifinals.

