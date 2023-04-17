OPS-PMS Trailblazers, PNP Responders boost UNTV Cup semis bid

THE Office of the President-Presidential Management Staff and Philippine National Police made the race for the last two semis berths in the 9th UNTV Cup more exciting with huge wins over the weekend at the Paco Arena in Manila.

The OPS-PMS Trailblazers stunned the NHA Home Masters, 81-67, in a win that tied them with their victims for the lead on similar 7-4 record.

The PNP Responders kept their own semis bid alive in the event offering a tax-free P3 million top prize to the chosen charity of the champion team by clobbering the GSIS Furies, 84-66.

The win improved PNP’s record to 6-4 – thanks to the vintage performance of former University of the East player Olan Omiping who exploded for 26 points.

In the Executive Face-Off, the Judiciary Magis, with Wendell Ramiterre scattering 13 points, forged a four-way tie for the early lead in the seven-team field with a 78-48 drubbing of the Furies.

In beating the Home Masters, the Trailblazers went to Jhon Kenneth Aljard and the sweet-shooting guard did not disappointing by 30 points. He got significant support from Roverick Abalos and Paul Carvajal who combined for 25 points and 19 boards.

With the loss, the Home Masters must beat the Furies on Sunday and hope for a Trailblazers win over the Responders also on Sunday to join the early semifinalists Armed Forces of the Philippines and Judiciary.