Dylan Ababou adds one-legged jumper to arsenal in shift to 3x3

DYLAN Ababou has long been considered as one of the deadliest gunners in the game.

From his days in University of Santo Tomas to his seven-year PBA career, teams have always valued his prowess from rainbow country in the five-a-side game.

And it's no surprise that his gunslinging ways seamlessly translated once he went to the 3x3 circuit, where he currently ranks No. 3 in the country.

But as the 2020 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 President's Cup presented by TM rolls off on Wednesday, the 33-year-old has added a new weapon to his arsenal.

As seen in the preseason tournament, Ababou unveiled his new trick: a one-legged jumper which has seen mixed results so far.

"Last year ko pa sinusubukan yun. Conscious effort ko siyang ginagawa pero sobrang inconsistent ko pa," shared the former UAAP MVP as he tried the one-legged shot with both his left and right.

Ababou picked up the trick from his Serbian teammate Nikola Pavlovic last year when they were competing under the Pasig banner in numerous international competitions during the Fiba 3x3 World Tour.

But adapting the shot wasn't easy, to be frank.

"Mahirap siya, kasi last year nung naguumpisa akong gawin, laging sore yung one side ng hips ko after practice," he shared.

"Pero simula nung February this year, unti-unti nagiging comfortable na rin ako."

Although Ababou is developing this running shot from deep, it doesn't mean that he's abandoning his usual two-legged jumpers. He just acknowledged that when it comes to 3x3, it pays to be unpredictable.

"Pang-situational kasi yung shot na yun. Let's say nadikit talaga yung depensa tapos need mo makatira sa two points. Tsaka pang quick shot siya para hindi agad makahabol ang defense sa yo," he said.

Making those shots will be integral for Ababou as he leads the way for Big Boss Cement-Porac MSC Green Gorillas in the five-leg tourney, where he will be joined by Ryan Monteclaro, Dan Reducto, JP Belencion, Harry Petilos, and James Laput.

Continue reading below ↓

"Malaking tulong sa amin kung ma-shoot ko yun ng consistent, and it also will help me a lot to be a better shooter," he said.