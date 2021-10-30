Kobe Paras leads Niigata past 2nd-tier Yamagata in Emperor's Cup

KOBE Paras caught fire from deep as Niigata Albirex BB slipped past the Yamagata Wyverns, 71-60, on Saturday at Kishiwada City Gymnasium to advance in the 97th Emperor's Cup.

The Filipino import drained three of his four triples, finishing with 12 points and two rebounds to set the tone for Niigata, which raced to a 44-26 halftime lead and never looked back.

Not even a late charge from Yamagata could chip away the lead, allowing the Albirex to progress in the All Japan Basketball Championship tourney.

Tshilidzi Nephawe had 11 points, five boards, and two assists, as Kimitake Sato made all of his nine points from downtown.

Kobe Paras scores 12 points for Niigata.

Rosco Allen was happy to take a backseat in this game for Niigata, contributing eight points, 10 rebounds, and four assists.

The Albirex will be back in action on Sunday to face the victor of the game between the Hiroshima Dragonflies and the Sendai 89ers.

Orlando Sanchez paced the Wyverns with 11 points and five rebounds in the losing cause.

