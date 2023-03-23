Olivarez College makes it four wins in a row in NCRAA

OLIVAREZ College stamped its class on returning Polytechnic University of the Philippines, 100-80, to climb to solo lead in the 29th NCRAA men’s basketball tournament at the Olivarez Gym in Paranaque on Wednesday.

Edmund dela Cruz came a rebound away from posting a double-double in leading the Sealions to their fourth successive victory in front of their hometown fans.

Dela Cruz ended up with 14 points and nine boards to stabilize the front court of Olivarez, which poured its might inside by scoring 74 points from the shaded lane, 44 more than their rivals that turned out to be the telling factor.

“Nag-prepare kami ng husto dito kasi last game namin, sobrang dami ng lapses namin,” said Dela Cruz. “Dito sa team namin, walang problema kung sino man yung top scorer, as long as we’ll execute as a team.”

MJ Homo, the spitfire guard, emerged as the top scorer for Olivarez with 15 markers while Joshua Gallano also dominated inside with a double-double performance of 10 points and 14 boards.

Hanz Maycong added 10 for the Sealions, who also had more fast break points, 28-15.

Emilio Aguinaldo College-Cavite nipped Lyceum-Laguna, 79-74, for its first victory in the tournament headed by general manager Buddy Encarnado with former University of Santo Tomas coach Segundo “Bong” Dela Cruz serving as commissioner.

Kenneth Adiao led the way with 19 points while JR Ilustrisimo added 17. Voshon Calipco contributed 14 and Aries Rdrin tallied 12 for the Vanguards, who dealt the Pirates their third loss in as many games to drop at the cellar.

Defending champion Centro Escolar University clobbered La Salle-Dasmarinas, 76-56, for its third win in four games as team captain Franz Diaz poured in 21 markers on top of seven assists and four rebounds.

The NCRAA also opened its women’s tournament on Friday with La Salle-Dasmarinas outplaying Philippine Merchant Marine School, 81-64.

Eula Atienza tallied 23 points while Jonalyn Bongalos and Angelika Armillo tallied 10 apiece for the Lady Patriots.