Joseph Nunag gets back on old team as Franklin grabs 2nd straight win

JOSEPH Nunag got one back on his old team as the Franklin Bulls used a big late push to hammer the Taranaki Mountainairs, 101-85, Thursday in the 2021 NZ NBL season at TSB Stadium.

The Far Eastern University guard was a big spark off the bench anew, firing 14 points on 3-of-8 shooting from deep to go with three rebounds as Franklin won back-to-back games.

Former NBA player Josh Selby continued to tear shreds with his 34 points on a blazing 7-of-10 shooting from rainbow country, while also doing it all with five boards, four assists, and three steals.

Zane Waterman chimed in a double-double with 27 points, 16 rebounds, and four assists, while Nicholas Fee got eight in the win as the Bulls rose to a 2-1 record.

Franklin was just a different team out of the halftime break, shackling Taranaki to turn a close 46-45 deficit after the first two frames to create a nine-point breathing room, 75-66, ten minutes later.

It was all Bulls from that point, with Selby anchoring a 26-point finishing kick to keep the Mountainairs winless in three games.

Franklin returns home on Saturday as it aims for its third straight win against the Nelson Giants (0-1).

Marcel Jones paced Taranaki with 33 points and 10 rebounds, while Tai Wynyard got 18 points, three boards, and two steals in the defeat.

Former Enderun guard Francis Mulvihill started the game for the Mountainairs and registered eight points, three rebounds, and two assists.

