Undermanned Franklin falls to fourth straight loss in NZ league

A DEPLETED Franklin Bulls side lost to Hawke's Bay Hawks by 37 points, 110-73, on Friday in the 2021 NZ NBL season at Franklin Pool and Leisure Centre.

Playing without three of their top performers, the Bulls fell behind early and never recovered as they tasted their fourth straight defeat to sink to a 3-6 card.

Hawke's Bay seized an early 33-10 lead and never stepped on the brakes, punishing the hapless home team with its 46-percentshooting clip.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Franklin, meanwhile, only relied on Denhym Brooke, who scored 17 points built on five triples, to go with his eight rebounds and three assists as they sorely missed injured studs Dane Brooks and Zane Waterman.

Jett Thompson had a season-best 12 points, while Dylan Wilkie got 11 points and two boards.

Fil-Kiwi shooter Joseph Nunag scored nine points in the losing cause, making only one of his three attempts from downtown, while also collecting seven rebounds, two dimes, and a steal.

Continue reading below ↓

The Bulls are still reeling from losing league top scorer Josh Selby to injury as the American import had to fly back to the US after the team's game against the Otago Nuggets last week.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Franklin will attempt to arrest this skid when it hits the road against the cellar-dwelling Manawatu Jets (1-6) on Sunday at Fly Palmy Arena.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Ethan Rusbatch led the rout for the Hawks with 27 points on a sizzling 8-of-13 clip from beyond the arc, on top of his seven rebounds, two steals, and two blocks to push his team up to a 5-3 record.

We are now on Quento! Download the app on Google Play or App Store and enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.