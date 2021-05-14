Joseph Nunag sparks finishing kick as Franklin bounces back

JOSEPH Nunag sparked the Franklin Bulls' fourth-quarter assault as they downed the Southland Sharks, 82-73, Friday in the 2021 NZ NBL season at Franklin Pool and Leisure Centre.

The former Far Eastern University guard drilled eight of his 17 points in the telling payoff period as he went 4-of-7 from deep, to go with three assists and two steals.

Nunag's eruption was part of the killer 29-point finishing kick as Franklin fought back from being down by 14 early, 23-9, and go back to its winning ways.

He also played big late, first blocking a three-point shot from Alonzo Burton, before drilling his own trey that made it an 80-71 affair with 1:25 left.

Zane Waterman led the Bulls with his game-high 31 points and nine rebounds, while Jaylen Gerrand had 12 points and three boards off the bench.

Their superb play made up for a subpar showing from Franklin import Josh Selby, who was held to just seven points on a paltry 1-of-8 shooting, on top of his six rebounds and five assists.

It's a big victory for the Bulls, who improved to a 3-2 slate ahead of their clash against the unbeaten Wellington Saints (3-0) next Friday at TSB Bank Arena.

Dominique Kelman-Poto paced Southland (2-3) in the losing cause with 25 points, 15 rebounds and two assists.

Joshua Cunningham added a double-double with his 15 points, 12 boards, three assists, and two blocks, Courtney Belger had 12 points, seven rebounds, two assists, and two steals, and Toby Gillooly got 11 points and five boards in the Sharks defeat.

