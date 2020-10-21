Nueva Ecija, Zamboanga City face off as Zambo Pen, Butuan complete semis cast

GAB Banal once again played the role of the hero for Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards as they pulled out a 21-18 victory over the Pasig-Sta. Lucia Realtors to book their semifinals ticket in the 2020 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 President's Cup Wednesday at Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba.

The veteran forward pulled up for the game-winning jumper from the right wing to seal the game with 1:31 to spare and advance to the Final Four.

Nueva Ecija bucked the absence of Juan Gomez de Liaño, who missed the game due to a grade one sprain on his right ankle.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

They arranged a semis clash against the favored Family's Brand Sardines-Zamboanga City, which earlier downed Big Boss Cement-Porac MSC, 21-17.

It was the first time Joshua Munzon faced off against Dylan Ababou, his former teammate in Pasig last season.

Meanwhile, Chris de Chavez propelled Uling Roasters-Butuan City to a dominant 21-8 victory over Bacolod Master Sardines to also move forward in the playoffs.

They will take on Zamboanga Peninsula Valientes MLV, which scraped past Palayan City Capitals, 21-20.

Gino Jumao-as buried the game-winning deuce with 25.9 ticks left to make it to the semis.

___

