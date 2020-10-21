Nueva Ecija, Zamboanga City face off as Zambo Pen, Butuan complete semis cast

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Gino Jumao-as celebrates after hitting the game-winning shot that lifted Zamboanga Peninsula to the semis.
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

    GAB Banal once again played the role of the hero for Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards as they pulled out a 21-18 victory over the Pasig-Sta. Lucia Realtors to book their semifinals ticket in the 2020 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 President's Cup Wednesday at Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba.

    The veteran forward pulled up for the game-winning jumper from the right wing to seal the game with 1:31 to spare and advance to the Final Four.

    Nueva Ecija bucked the absence of Juan Gomez de Liaño, who missed the game due to a grade one sprain on his right ankle.

    They arranged a semis clash against the favored Family's Brand Sardines-Zamboanga City, which earlier downed Big Boss Cement-Porac MSC, 21-17.

    It was the first time Joshua Munzon faced off against Dylan Ababou, his former teammate in Pasig last season.

    Meanwhile, Chris de Chavez propelled Uling Roasters-Butuan City to a dominant 21-8 victory over Bacolod Master Sardines to also move forward in the playoffs.

    They will take on Zamboanga Peninsula Valientes MLV, which scraped past Palayan City Capitals, 21-20.

    Gino Jumao-as buried the game-winning deuce with 25.9 ticks left to make it to the semis.

