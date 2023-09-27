Nueva Ecija team owner shares vision of a 'sustainable, progressive MPBL'

NUEVA Ecija team owner Vicente ‘Bong’ Cuevas III has been around long enough to see the MPBL carve a niche in Philippine basketball and endear itself to fans, especially to those in the countryside.

Now if only it can get to the next level.

Saying the MPBL is too good a league to be allowed to rot, the soft-spoken Rice Vanguards patron shared his vision of a more sustainable and progressive league that he hopes can continue to provide entertainment for hoops fans in the long term.

The five-year old MPBL, founded and owned by boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, has grown into a 29-team league that plays almost all year round and attracts crowds that are often bigger that those that come to watch the top pro stars in the PBA.

“There’s no doubt that the MPBL is already up there,” said Cuevas. “Our games are always getting big audiences, not only in Nueva Ecija but in other major cities and provinces as well. Most of our games are very exciting and entertaining.”

But to be more sustainable, Cuevas said the league will need reforms to bring its games to a larger national audience, help owners financially amid the mounting cost of a home-and-away format, and protect the integrity of its games.

Cuevas has one of the most stable franchises in the MPBL, but majority of the teams continue to struggle financially, a problem which he said the league can help mitigate with more sponsorships and other income streams for teams.

Cuevas and fellow team owners have also felt the need for an MPBL board that won’t interfere with the day-to-day operations of the league, but instead can be tasked to set policy and chart a direction for the regional league.

“I know there are MPBL teams which do not even have a big sponsor or a strong financial backing. But like Nueva Ecija, they are happy because of the reception they receive from their fans at home," he said, "But for how long can the teams be able to sustain it is another matter.”

“I am a firm believer of our product here — the MPBL. But we also have to continue to bring it closer to the people,” Cuevas added.

Amid the challenges, Cuevas assured that he is not the only team owner willing to do more, just to assure the long-term future of the league.

Cuevas assures it will be all worth it.

“Even if we spend that much money, the people of Nueva Ecija are just so happy to see us play,” he said. “That has no price tag.”

