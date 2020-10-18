Nueva Ecija, Butuan, Porac lead challengers to Zamboanga's 3x3 reign

NUEVA Ecija, Butuan, and Porac pose the biggest threat to the throne of Family's Brand Sardines Zamboanga City Chooks as the field for the 2020 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 President's Cup is now complete.

Juan Gomez de Liano and Gab Banal spearhead the Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards, teaming up with Jai Reyes, Maclean Sabellina, and Tonino Gonzaga.

Meanwhile, it will be an experienced Uling Roasters Butuan City side as they parade Karl Dehesa, Chris de Chavez, Franky Johnson, JR Alabanza and veteran guard Chico Lanete.

Dylan Ababou links up with Ryan Monteclaro and Dan Reducto for Big Boss Cement Green Gorillas-Porac, which also has JP Belencion, Harry Petilos, and James Laput.

The three teams are expected to give Zamboanga a run for its money, with the squad made up of veteran Joshua Munzon, Alvin Pasaol, Troy Rike, 6 Santi Santillan, who have won together in a 3x3 event in Indonesia.

All 12 squads are now at the Inspire Sports Academy in Laguna, with a preseason tournament set to be held on Monday.

It doesn't mean, though, that the others couldn't pack a punch.

Marvin Hayes and Pamboy Raymundo captain the Sarangani Marlins, where they will be joined by Paul Sanga and JC Escalambre.

Renz Palma carries the load for Palayan City Capitals, teaming up with Bobby Balucanag, Clark Derige, and JP Sarao.

Pasig-Sta. Lucia Realtors will also bring in a hard-nosed roster led by Jhaps Bautista, Cedrick Ablaza, and Jeckster Apinan.

Petra Cement Rockies-Roxas ZN pins its hopes on the leadership of no. 20 Gian Abrigo and no. 30 Nikki Monteclaro, together with Janus Lozada and Roider Cabrera.

Bacolod Master Sardines has Anton Asistio, Chris Lalata, Alfred Batino, Robin Rono, and Choi Ignacio.

Zamboanga Peninsula Valientes MLV returns to the cup with Rudy Lingganay leading the charge together with Gino Jumao-as, RR de Leon, Paulino Rebollos, Med Salim, and Darwin Cordero.

Ryan Buenafe, RJ Argamino, and Jan Jamon star for MLV Pagadian Rocky Sports, with Marvin Forniza, Alan Fabian, and Alex Mohamad joining them.

Completing the list are Bicol Paxful 3x3 Pro led by Alwin Alday and Jerome Garcia, together with Jonathan Aldave, Mon Mabayo, Darwish Bederi, and Kim Imperial.

The first leg of the President's Cup starts on Wednesday, with the next three set on Oct. 23, 25, and 27, with the winners of the each leg bagging P100,000.

The Grand Finals, where a P1 million cash prize is up for grabs, is slated on October 30.

