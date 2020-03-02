Nueva Ecija bolsters MPBL lineup with Gomez de Lianos, Renz Palma

NUEVA Ecija is leaving no stone unturned for its preparations for the next Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) season as it locked up the services of brothers Juan and Javi Gomez de Liano.

The deal with the Rice Vanguards reunites the University of the Philippines studs with coach Charles Tiu, their coach in Mighty Sports' run to the 2020 Dubai International Basketball Tournament title.

"It's no secret how much I like his game. I think he has the potential to be dominant in this league and maybe one of the faces of the MPBL," said Tiu of the 6-foot-1 Juan.

"People forget to realize he's only 20 years old and once he starts maturing even more and becomes more of a leader, his game will really be elevated to another level."

Juan averaged 8.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in his third year for the Fighting Maroons.

Meanwhile, Tiu is hoping to unlock the untapped potential of the 6-foot-4 Javi, who posted 10.5 points per game on a 35-percent from deep in his fourth season for UP.

"Javi has improved so much in the last year and he will now have a huge role in our team. We plan to give him more opportunities as a wing and a guard, to further help him in his development in his career," he said.

The Rice Vanguards finished with a 10-20 record in the 2020 Chooks-to-Go MPBL Lakan Cup, finishing at 11th place in the South Division.

Aside from the Gomez de Liano brothers, Nueva Ecija also secured the services of Renz Palma.

The 6-foot-1 guard, who was taken 15th in the 2017 PBA Draft and spent the past two years with Blackwater, is expected to provide energy for his hometown team Rice Vanguards.

"He's a solid two-way wing player who will really help us with his energy," said Tiu.

Those additions add excitement to Nueva Ecija's campaign next season as it is also set to play on its home court in capital Palayan.

"We are excited to finally have our new home court in Palayan, Nueva Ecija thanks to Mayor Rianne Cuevas," said the youthful mentor.