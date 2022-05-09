Nueva Ecija nips San Juan in OT to bag Filbasket Summer Championship

NUEVA Ecija bagged the 2022 Filbasket Summer Championship with a thrilling 90-88 overtime victory over San Juan on Sunday at the Muntinlupa Sports Complex.

Renz Palma drained the go-ahead jumper, and Michael Juico was adjudged as the Finals MVP as the Capitals captured the knockout game for the title and P1 million prize money.

It was a back-to-back of sorts for the Capitals, whose core was made up of the AICC Manila squad that claimed the Subic Championship last year.

Palma scored a tip-in with 1:34 remaining in the extra period to break an 87-87 deadlock. Juico split his two free throws to grab a 90-88 lead with 14.7 seconds left. Orlan Wamar missed the game-tying shot to end the contest.

“Nanalo kami siguro dahil sa experience namin. Nabuhay ang pagka-dragon ng mga player namin,” said Juico, who took the Finals MVP after scoring 17 points and grabbing nine rebounds in Game Three.

“I’m just so proud of my boys for never giving up. After the second game loss, hindi ako makatulog, was just counting the hours to this moment,” said Nueva Ecija coach Jerson Cabiltes.

The scores:

Nueva Ecija 90 – Juico 17, Mabulac 16, Palma 12, McAloney 12, Gabo 10, Uyloan 9, Collado 8, Balucanag 3, Villarias 3, Bitoon 0, Raymundo 0, Taganas 0, Manalang 0.

San Juan 88 – Gutang 16, Isit 16, Clarito 14, Fuentes 14, Ular 8, Wamar 7, Peralta 5, Bunag 4, Sarangay 2, Acosta 2, Ubalde 0.

Quarters: 17-20; 29-39; 57-61; 79-79; 90-88.

