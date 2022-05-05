Nueva Ecija beats San Juan, moves a win away from Filbasket title

NUEVA Ecija drew first blood in the 2022 Filbasket Summer Championship finals after defeating San Juan, 77-61, on Wednesday at the Muntinlupa Sports Complex.

Will McAloney had 15 points and Byron Villarias had 10 points as the Capitals moved one victory away from taking the championship.

Tournament MVP Justin Gutang had 14 points, and Judel Fuentes added 13 points for the Knights, who still have a chance to even the series on Friday at the Muntinlupa Sports Complex.

Villarias sparked a fiery start that opened a 13-4 lead for the Capitals, who pulled away to a 53-29 cushion after a McAloney slam.

The Capitals of head coach Jerson Cabiltes limited the Knights to 38 percent from the field.

“We followed our game plan, but we know in the second game magkakaroon ng adjustments ang San Juan, so we have to be ready," said Cabiltes.

