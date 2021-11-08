Nueva Ecija nips Medical Depot in OT to keep in step with Filbasket leaders

NUEVA Ecija defeated Medical Depot in overtime, 79-76, for its fourth win in the Filbasket Subic Championship at the Subic Bay Gymnasium.

Mark Cruz had 14 points and eight rebounds, and scored the game’s final three free throws to seal the victory for the Bespren, who are within striking distance of the leaders Davao Occidental, AICC, and San Juan after their seventh game of the season.

Renz Palma had 13 points and converted a basket to tie the game at 68 and send the game into overtime.

Medical Depot slipped to 3-3.

MTrans Buracai De Laiya-Batangas City Tanduay Athletics and Pasig Sta. Lucia also captured their third win in six tries after beating separate rivals.

The Athletics beat Muntinlupa Defenders, 90-77, while the Realtors won over FSD Makati Army, 84-64, to even their record in the tournament.

Jeff Viernes and Mon Rogado had 16 points each with Rogado pulling 12 rebounds in the victory by the Athletics.

Justin Arana had 21 points and 10 rebounds, and Jeric Teng provided 15 points for the Realtors in the win.

FSD Makati Army and Muntinlupa are in the cellar with 1-5 and 0-6 records respectively.

