Nueva Ecija overcomes Iloilo to reach MPBL Invitational semis

NUEVA Ecija completed the MPBL Invitational semifinal cast with an 84-67 triumph over Iloilo on Tuesday at Mall of Asia Arena.

Byron Villarias buried three treys in the payoff period to lift Nueva Ecija to the final four and preserve its perfect run so far in the pocket tournament after going 4-0 in Group C. He finished with 16 points, shooting 4 for 10 from downtown, and also had eight rebounds, an assist, and a block.

The Rice Vanguards saw an 18-point lead in the third quarter trimmed to nine, 74-65, in the final 5:16, but Villarias connected with back-to-back triples to bring the lead back up to 14, 79-65, with 3:30 left.

Nueva Ecija vs Imus

Michael Mabulac paced Nueva Ecija with 17 points and 11 rebounds, while JP Sarao got 10 points, five boards, and two blocks to arrange the semifinal duel against Imus-Buracai de Laiya Bandera, which earlier beat Bicol-LCC Malls Volcanoes, 74-57.

Nueva Ecija also survived the 26-point eruption from Levi Hernandez as Iloilo exited the tournament after finishing second in Group A with its 4-1 card.

Chito Jaime had an anemic 2-of-9 shooting to end up with just nine points and two rebounds in the quarterfinal defeat for the United Royals.

The Scores:

Nueva Ecija 84 - Mabulac 17, Villarias 16, Sarao 10, Palma 9, Gozum 9, Bitoon 6, Sumang 6, Dario 6, Gutang 3, Banal 2, Balucanag 0.

Iloilo 67 - Hernandez 26, Jaime 9, Gumaru 6, Vito 5, David 4, Inigo 4, Mahari 4, Jeruta 3, Racho 3, Taywan 3, Javelosa 0, Maguliano 0.

Quarterscores: 20-16; 43-32; 70-56; 84-67.

