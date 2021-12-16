Nueva Ecija, Basilan stay unbeaten in MPBL Invitational

NUEVA Ecija Rice Vanguards and Basilan-Jumbo Plastic Medical Depot posted big wins on Thursday to remain unbeaten in the MPBL Invitational at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Chris Bitoon and Will Gozum teamed up in Nueva Ecija's early assault that set the tone for the 100-77 win over Val City - MJAS Zenith.

Bitoon tallied 16 points, five rebounds, three assists, and three steals, while Gozum just missed out on a double-double with his 16 points and nine boards, helping the Rice Vanguards cruise to the Group C lead on a 2-0 card.

Renz Palma and Byron Villarias added 14 each as Roi Sumang got seven of his 10 points in the first quarter, on top of his four rebounds and four assists.

"I think the guys, they're knowledgeable enough about the game. They know that they could've played better in the last game, so I think they were determined to play better today," said Nueva Ecija coach Carlo Tan.

Basilan strikes again

Michael Juico also lit up for 25 points as Basilan trumped Marikina Shoe City, 98-83.

His early explosion helped Basilan take a 24-9 first quarter lead and the team never looked back en route to its second win in Group B.

Jay Collado poured in 15 points on top of four rebounds, while JR Taganas added 12 points, eight rebounds, six assists, and a steal.

Both Val City and Marikina dropped to 1-2 slates in their respective pools.

In the day's other games, Imus-Buracai de Laiya remained unbeaten in Group D with a 77-70 win over Mindoro-EOG Burlington Tamaraws despite their coach Manny Torralba leaving the game in the fourth quarter due to high blood pressure.

Leo Najorda led the way with 21 points and five rebounds while Ian Melencio got 20 points and five rebounds as Imus moved up to 3-0 in its bracket as Mindoro fell to 2-1.

All-Star Bacolod Ballers also scored an 85-65 rout of Caloocan Excellence to move at 3-1 in Group A.

Nhomer Gonzales fired a double-double of 18 points, 14 rebounds, and five blocks in the big victory, while also frustrating the 1-2 Caloocan.

In the nightcap, Bulacan Kuyas stayed in the hunt for a quarterfinal spot as they slipped past Emkai-Rizal Xentromall Golden Coolers, 87-79.

James Martinez caught fire in the fourth quarter, pouring nine of his 23 points, on top of six rebounds and three assists as Bulacan rose to 1-2 in Group D and tie Rizal.

