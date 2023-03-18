NU-Nazareth School, Fil-Nation Select USA arrange NBTC Division 1 finale

NATIONAL University-Nazareth School and Fil-Nation Select USA arranged a Division 1 championship match in the 2023 Smart-NBTC National Finals presented by SM after beating separate rivals on Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

NBTC semis results

The Bullpups defeated Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu in double overtime, 91-90, while Fil-Nation Select USA defeated University of Santo Tomas, 74-66.

The championship game is set on Sunday, 5 p.m. at the Mall of Asia Arena.

RJ Colonia had 29 points, while Reinhard Jumamoy had 23 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists, and six steals for NU as kept its hopes alive in retaining the crown in the tournament sponsored by Smart, SM, Strong Realty and Development Corp., Under Armour, and Molten.

Caelum Harris had 12 points, while Jacob Bayla added 11 points to earn a trip to the finals for Fil-Nation Select USA.

Michael Asoro had 27 points, while Jared Bahay, NBTC’s No. 1 high school player, had 23 points in a losing effort for Sacred Heart School.

After the game, Bahay, a Gilas Pilipinas Youth standout, was seen being comforted by Jumamoy, a fellow Cebuano.

In Division 2, Team Tarlac and Royal Trading Star Don Bosco Dumaguete will figure in the championship.

Russel Jay Liwanag had 20 points as Team Tarlac defeated Ateneo de Manila, 86-77, while Matthew Jucom finished with 20 points to lift Royal Trading Star to an 82-58 win over Homegrown Australia.

The Division 2 championship is set at 3 p.m.

Aside from the championship game, the Under-Armour NBTC All-Star Game will also be held at 1 p.m.

The Girls Have Next finals will be at 9 p.m.

The national championship tournament is also supported by Tecno, Regent, Rebisco, Jollibee, San Miguel Corp., Maynilad, Rebel Sports Pilipinas, MNL Kingpin, Gatorade, Swish App by NBN23, Victory Liner, Jasper Jean, Darlington, Exped, Mr. Freeze, Coach E Basketball School, Lighthouse Events, and the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas.