NU Bullpups stay unbeaten after taking down Ateneo Blue Eaglets

NATIONAL University and Adamson stayed unbeaten through three games after taking down respective foes in the PGFlex Inter Secondary Tournament at the Veacon Hope Center.

The Bullpups emerged triumphant in a battle of undefeated teams against the Ateneo Blue Eaglets, 62-41, while the Baby Falcons kept the Lyceum Pirates winless with a 71-51 victory.

Red-hot NU Bullpups

Bull-strong Collins Akowe continued his fine play for NU, finishing with 12 points and six rebounds as his team built a double-digit advantage at the end of the opening frame, 24-13, and padded the lead until the endgame.

Adamson, on the other hand, pulled away behind a huge third-quarter flurry that saw it explode for 24 points while limiting Lyceum to just nine.

Mark Esperanza and Jarl Artango formed a one-two punch to carry the offensive cudgels for the Falcons, producing 14 points apiece.

Also picking up much-needed victories to stay in the hunt were Letran and Far Eastern University.

Squires stay in hunt

Jhaz De Leon exploded for 22 points while Dan Padilla scattered 19 points, five assists and two steals as the Squires dominated University of Batangas Brahmans, 83-66.

The Baby Tamaraws, meanwhile, used a well-balanced attack to thump the Philippine Christian University Dasmarinas Dolphins, 71-49.

Six players scored at least six points led by the 10 points of EJ Herbito and the eight apiece from Marc Burgos and VJ Pre.

