NU Bullpups big man Kevin Quiambao is top dog in NBTC UAAP 24

GRADUATING big man Kevin Quiambao, a cornerstone in the National University Bullpups’ run to a sweep of Season 82, finished on top of the UAAP NBTC 24 high school player rankings.

The 6-foot-8 center was a force at both ends of the floor with his output of 12.6 points, 9.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.4 blocks, also earning him a seat in the Mythical Team.

Adamson's Jake Figueroa placed second after an unforgettable rookie year that saw the runaway Season MVP leading the Baby Falcons back to the semifinals.

Carl Tamayo ranked third and saved his best for last as he was named Finals MVP for the second year in a row.

Ateneo double-double machine Josh Lazaro and FEU super scorer Penny Estacio rounded out the top five.

Bismarck Lina of UST finished sixth, followed by Blue Eaglet Lebron Lopez.

Completing the top 10 are FEU’s Cholo Anonuevo, National U’s Terrence Fortea, and Ateneo’s Fortshky Padrigao.

Below is the final list of the UAAP NBTC 24 rankings:

1. Kevin Quiambao (NU-Nazareth)

2. Jake Figueroa (Adamson)

3. Carl Tamayo (NU-Nazareth)

4. Josh Lazaro (Ateneo)

5. Penny Estacio (FEU-Diliman)

6. Bismarck Lina (UST)

7. Lebron Lopez (Ateneo)

8. Cholo Anonuevo (FEU)

9. Terrence Fortea (NU-Nazareth)

10. Forthsky Padrigao (ADMU-Diliman)

11. Aldous Torculas (UPIS)

12. Gerry Abadiano (NU-Nazareth)

13. Matt Erolon (Adamson)

14. Reyland Torres (NU-Nazareth)

15. Jacob Cortez (UST)

16. CJ Austria (UE)

17. Patrick Sleat (FEU-Diliman)

18. Jorick Bautista (FEU-Diliman)

19. Ernest Felicilda (NU-Nazareth)

20. Kean Baclaan (La Salle-Zobel)

21. Joshua Barcelona (Adamson)

22. Jordi Gomez de Liaño (UPIS)

23. Ivan Cudiamat (La Salle-Zobel)

24. Ian Espinosa (Ateneo)

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Chooks-to-Go NBTC League National Finals as well as the annual All-Star Game have been postponed and tentatively rescheduled.

Originally scheduled to take place from March 21 to 27 at SM Mall of Asia Arena, the event backed by Chooks-to-Go, Smart, Vivo, Darlington, Phoenix Fuels, Epson, Gatorade, Go for Gold, and Molten has been penciled in for April 20 to 26.

