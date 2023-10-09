Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Mon, Oct 9
    Basketball

    Akowe's last-gasp basket lifts NU Bullpups past FEU Baby Tams

    NU stays unbeaten in PG Flex Inter Secondary Tournament
    by from the wires
    Just now
    collins akowe

    COLLINS Akowe scored the go-ahead layup with two seconds left as National University escaped Far Eastern University, 66-65 to join Ateneo and Adamson as early leaders in the PG Flex Inter Secondary Tournament at the Veacon Hope Sports Center.

    Akowe stood tall for Bullpups anew, finishing with another double-double of 24 points and 16 rebounds. His clutch layup off a beautiful feed from Thomas Pillado lifted his team past the Baby Tamaraws for a 2-0 win-loss record.

    NU Bullpups claim major scalp

    FEU looked to be on its way to victory in the waning seconds after Dwayne Miranda nailed a triple that put his team up by one, 65-64.

    That, however, only set up the table for Akowe’s heroics as the Bullpups claimed a huge scalp in the UAAP juniors champions,

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Also coming out spotless so far in the tournament were the Blue Eaglets and Baby Falcons who bothe cruised to easy wins.

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

      Ateneo dominated Philippine Christian University Dasmarinas with a 76-66 win while Adamson proved to be too much for University of Batangas, 106-49.

      Squires bounce back

      Letran also bounced back from an opening day defeat, whipping Lyceum, 111-74 to improve to a 1-1 record.

      Chris Urbina led the way with 19 points as the Blue Eaglets led by as many as 20 points before keeping the Dolphins at bay in the final frame.

      SEE ALSO
      SEE ALSO

      It was a total team effort for the Baby Falcons as five players wound up in double digits in scoring led by the 19 points of Gabrielle De Jesus. Adamson opened the contest with a 28-5 first quarter run and never let up from there.

      The Squires, meanwhile, banked on a strong middle quarters to dispatch the Pirates. Dan Padilla exploded for 22 points while Jhaz De Leon and Lex Gazingan added 15 apiece.

      CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      Watch Now

      Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again