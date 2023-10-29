NU Bullpups beat Adamson to win title via eight-game sweep

Collins Akowe posted a monster double-double and helped National University slip past Adamson, 66-60, to complete an eight-game sweep of the PG Flex Inter-Secondary tournament at the Veacon Hope Center in Caloocan City.

The hulking Akowe threw his weight around early on the way to scoring 34 points – more than half of the team’s output – apart from grabbing 19 boards and issuing two assists in 31 minutes of action.

Dominant Akowe

Akowe’s double-double came as a fitting end to his dominant show in the eight-team, month-long tournament organized by UCBL tournament director Horacio Lim.

NU’s title win installed itself as the team to beat in the coming UAAP tournament as it fired a strong warning to reigning champion Far Eastern University.

The Baby Tamaraws settled for third after downing Letran, 77-69.

Despite Akowe’s stellar showing, the Bullpups needed the heroics of Chad Cartel to finally take the fight out of the Baby Falcons who pulled within 64-60 on a triple by Earl Medina.

Cartel made two pressure-packed charities with only 11 ticks to end the threat.

