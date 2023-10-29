Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    NU Bullpups beat Adamson to win title via eight-game sweep

    Okowe and Co. serve notice of its UAAP title aspiration
    by from the wires
    3 hours ago
    nu bullpups champion ucbl
    NU players and coaches pose with tournament director Horacio Lim after winning the PG Flex Inter-Secondary tournament.
    PHOTO: UCBL

    Collins Akowe posted a monster double-double and helped National University slip past Adamson, 66-60, to complete an eight-game sweep of the PG Flex Inter-Secondary tournament at the Veacon Hope Center in Caloocan City.

    The hulking Akowe threw his weight around early on the way to scoring 34 points – more than half of the team’s output – apart from grabbing 19 boards and issuing two assists in 31 minutes of action.

    Dominant Akowe

    Akowe’s double-double came as a fitting end to his dominant show in the eight-team, month-long tournament organized by UCBL tournament director Horacio Lim.

    NU’s title win installed itself as the team to beat in the coming UAAP tournament as it fired a strong warning to reigning champion Far Eastern University.

      The Baby Tamaraws settled for third after downing Letran, 77-69.

      Despite Akowe’s stellar showing, the Bullpups needed the heroics of Chad Cartel to finally take the fight out of the Baby Falcons who pulled within 64-60 on a triple by Earl Medina.

      Cartel made two pressure-packed charities with only 11 ticks to end the threat.

