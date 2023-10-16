NU Bullpups ground Adamson Baby Falcons, stay unbeaten

NATIONAL University seized the solo lead in the PG Flex Inter Secondary tournament after squeaking past Adamson University, 74-71 on Sunday at the Veacon Hope Center in Caloocan City.

The Bullpups showed their poise in the waning seconds as Collins Akowe and Alnhumaeri Usop delivered the timely baskets that proved enough to hold off the Baby Falcons.

NU is now undefeated through five games while Adamson is in tie with Letran for second place on identical 4-1 records after the Squires also dominated the PCU-D Dolphins, 67-50.

UAAP champ FEU takes the fourth spot with a 3-2 record after taking down Ateneo, 60-47 while Lyceum picked up its first win through five games after a 67-55 win over the still winless University of Batangas.

Akowe finished with a double-double of 19 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks while Miguel Palanca had 16 points and nine rebounds.

The only two undefeated teams heading into the contest, the match, as expected turned out to be a grind-out affair with NU taking a slim 68-67 lead with 1:08 left.

Two free throws from Akowe and a clutch layup from Usop made it a five-point lead, enough to cushion a last-ditch effort from Adamson’s Mark Esperanza.

Dan Padilla also had a stellar game for Letran with 18 points while Veejay Pre posted a double-double of 15 points and 15 rebounds for the Baby Tamaraws.

