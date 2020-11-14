No truth to reports basketball games already allowed in barangays

THERE is no truth to reports circulating on social media that basketball is already allowed to be played within the barangay level.

Citing a so-called Section 11 of Executive Order No. 83 released November 13, basketball can now be played provided that the players are within the same barangay.

“It shall be the duty of barangay chairman or the barangay council in the absence of the former, to monitor and enforce strict compliance of those protocols and measures in their respective barangays,” said an art card that has been circulating on social media.

But a search on social media indicated that such executive order on playing basketball was issued by the local government of Baybay City in Leyte and not by the national government. The LGU executive order stated that, aside from basketball, also included to be allowed to be played in barangay gyms and playing fields are football, frisbee, and volleyball.

Games and Amusements Board chairman Baham Mitra also confirmed there’s no such clearance from the government or by the Inter-Agency Task Force about basketball being allowed to be played in the barangay level.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

At the moment, only individual indoor and outdoor non-contact sports and exercises such as walking, running, and jogging are the only activities allowed by the government.

Only professional athletes in contact sports such as basketball were the only ones that were given clearance by the IATF. Currently, the PBA is holding its Philippine Cup conference but under strict health protocols inside its bubble in Clark.

