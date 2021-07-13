Kevin Ollie sees LeBron Lopez developing into 'future Gilas leader'

TO cut a long story short, Lebron Lopez is turning pro.

The 18-year-old forward's decision to head to the US and sign with the Overtime Elite League signals the end of his amateur and college career.

But the positives far outweigh what he stands to lose.

OTE has assured its players a guaranteed minimum of $100,000 per year, on top of bonuses and shares of equity in Overtime, as well as a college education.

Aside from that lucrative deal, players like Lopez can also gain revenue for the use of their names, image and likeness through sales of custom jerseys, trading cards, video games and NFTs.

Lopez still had two years of eligibility in high school with Ateneo and has positioned himself as one of the most sought-after recruits after his impressive performance for Gilas Pilipinas in the third window of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers in Clark last month.

This signing, however, puts an end to those recruitment dreams.

Even OTE head coach Kevin Ollie is already salivating on the prospects of handling a talent like Lopez.

"Francis is a high-flyer with his ability to play above the rim," Ollie, a 13-year NBA veteran and an NCAA champion coach who led UConn to the title in 2014, said in a report of Sports Illustrated.

PHOTO: lebron.lopezzzz on Instagram

"We’re building a program for him that will develop his game more completely, so that he can achieve his dream of a professional career and as a leader on the Philippines national team for years to come."

OTE flaunts international signings

Lopez joins a roster of recent signees headlined by 2023 top three prospect Jalen Lewis, Jai Smith, twins Amen and Ausar Thompson and Matt and Ryan Bewley.

He also won't be the lone international talent in the pool as Jean Montero from the Dominican Republic, Alexandre Sarr from France, and Nathan Missia-Dio from Belgium have earlier signed up with OTE.

