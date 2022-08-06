NLEX takes over as ASVEL-Lyon friendly foe as Gilas begs off

ANOTHER PBA team in NLEX gets to play the visiting ASVEL-Lyon team when it comes over to the country for a series of exhibition matches by the end of the month.

NLEX to face ASVEL-Lyon

The Road Warriors came in to take the place of Gilas Pilipinas, which begged off from playing in the week-long friendly at the last minute.

The national team was supposed to face the French ballclub owned by NBA great Tony Parker on the final day of the event scheduled from August 29 to September 4.

Now it’s the Road Warriors who Asvel-Lyon gets to meet as part of the team’s preparation for the coming Commissioner’s Cup.

Apart from NLEX, also taking the Frenchmen are Blackwater and the Bay Area Dragons.

Blackwater team owner Dioceldo Sy who is spearheading the project in celebration of the 75th year diplomatic ties between France and the Philippines, said coach Yeng Guiao already agreed to play during the friendly.

