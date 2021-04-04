Nick Fazekas drops 32, sends NeoPhoenix reeling to sixth straight loss

FORMER Petron import Nick Fazekas played big for Kawasaki Brave Thunders as it staved off a furious rally from San-En NeoPhoenix, 87-77, in the 2020-21 B.League on Sunday at Toyohashi City General Gymnasium.

The naturalized Japanese center doused off the home team's brave fightback, scoring nine of his 32 points in the final five minutes as the Brave Thunders completed a sweep of the two-game road trip.

Fazekas went 3-of-8 from deep, on top of 17 rebounds and six assists as Kawasaki improved to a 35-15 record.

The NeoPhoenix cut a 15-point deficit down to seven, 74-67, with a Tatsuya Suzuki triple with 5:07 left, but Fazekas and the rest of the Brave Thunders answered with six straight points to bring the lead back to 13, 80-67, with 3:58 left.

Atsuya Ota pushed San-En within eight, 83-75, with 2:06 remaining, but Fazekas drew Ota's sixth foul in the ensuing possession and canned his freebies to deliver the haymaker for Kawasaki.

Thirdy Ravena was limited to just six points on 2-of-7 shooting, alongside five rebounds and three assists for the NeoPhoenix, which suffered their sixth straight defeat.

Kyle Hunt led San-En with 21 points and six boards, Stevan Jelovac got 13 points and missed all five of his three-pointers, to go with three rebounds and three assists, and Hayato Kawashima tallied 10 points, three boards and two steals in the defeat.

The loss dropped the NeoPhoenix to an 11-40 slate as they take a five-day break before going on the road to face the Shiga Lakestars (17-32) next weekend at Ukaruchan Arena.

Kawasaki could not sustain its hot streak the day prior but Fazekas led his side's board domination as it outrebounded San-En, 48 to 28.

Pablo Aguilar contributed a double-double with his 12 points, 12 rebounds, and three assists, while Naoto Tsuji had 10 points, five assists and two boards in the win.