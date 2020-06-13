Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sat, Jun 13
    Basketball

    Nic Jorge, former national coach and Milo Best Center founder, dies aged 78

    by Dodo Catacutan
    5 hours ago
    PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

    NIC Jorge, a veteran coach and official who founded the basketball school that became the launchpad of the careers of several hoops stars, died in his sleep on Saturday. He was 78, friends of the family said.

    Jorge was the coach of the Philippine team that saw action in the 1978 Fiba World Cup in Manila and later served as secretary-general of the Basketball Association of the Philippines (replaced by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas).

    He started his career as coach of the University of the Philippines Maroons in the UAAP at age 21.

    The portly basketball man became a giant in the game when he founded the Milo BEST (Basketball Efficiency and Scientific Training) Center in 1979, pioneering a series of sports clinics that honed the skills of future cage stars.

    He also coached the Manhattan Shirtmakers in 1983 in the PBA.

    Among the stars who trained under Jorge's long-running basketball school were Kiefer Ravena, Jerry Codinera, Rey Evangelista, Patrick Fran, Jun Limpot, Chris Tiu, Boybits Victoria, Joseph Yeo, and Larry Fonacier.

    Continue reading below ↓

    Just two years after helping put up the SBP, Jorge left its board and focused on grassroots sports development.

    His body will be cremated today.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Spin fans unite at Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now! Complete the experience by subscribing in the Spin Chatbot and download the Spin Game Sticker Pack.

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again