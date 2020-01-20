NATIONAL Housing Authority (NHA) and Philippine International Trading Corporation (PITC) firmed up their semis bids by downing their respective rivals at the start of the quarterfinal round of the 8th UNTV Cup at the Paco Arena in Manila.

The NHA Builders of coach Benneth Palad used a big fourth quarter assault to end the four-game winning streak of the Judiciary Magis, 67-59.

The PITC Global Traders came through with a 35-point explosion in the second quarter to beat the Department of Agriculture Food Masters, 74-61.

Antonio Lustestica and Alvin Vitug sparked the team’s decisive breakaway by combining for 20 points in the payoff period with the former highlighting the run with two booming treys that shattered a 43-all count.

NHA improved its record to 7-3 in the annual tournament for public servants that offers P4 million to the chosen charity of the champion.

Vitug had a double-double of 21 points and 11 boards, while Lustestica added 14 aside from helping limit the production of Judiciary’s top gun Chester Tolomia to just 17 points.

The Global Traders started tentatively but went on a scoring spree in the second quarter that saw them outscore the Food Masters, 35-12, for a 44-29 halftime advantage.

Ryan Regalado struck hardest for the Global Traders scoring all his 12 points from the trifectaville while Luis Lopez had 10 points and 12 boards.

They gallantly protected their fort the rest of the way in hiking their record to 6-4 – the same mark of the Magis.

The scores:

First Game

PITC 74 – Taplah 14, Porto 14, Vassallo 13, Regalado 12, Lopez 10, Gecale 6, Almarinez 3, Martin 2.

DA 61 – Oreta 21, Dematera 13, Comerciase 11, Silva 6, Casaysayan 5, Lim 3, Mastelero 2.

Quarterscores: 9-17; 44-29; 66-41; 74-61.

Second Game

NHA 67 – Vitug 21, Lustestica 14, Mercado 12, J. Dizon 9, M. Tibay 5, Alastoy 2, M. Dizon 2, R. Tibay 2.

JUDICIARY Judiciary 59 – Tolomia 17, Malinao 16, Dionisio 9, Ybanez 7, Bergonio 3, Dela Cruz 2, Marquez 2, Mustre 2, Litonjua 1.

Quarterscores: 15-16; 26-24; 43-43; 67-59.