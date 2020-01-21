NHA Builders eye UNTV Cup semis spot in battle vs PITC Global Traders

Team standings: NHA 7-3, PITC 6-4, Judiciary 6-4, Agriculture 5-5

Games Wednesday (Paco Arena):

3 p.m. – Agriculture vs Judiciary

4:30 p.m. – NHA vs PITC

NATIONAL Housing Authority (NHA) tries to secure the third semis berth when it battles Philippine International Trading Corporation in the quarterfinal round of the 8th UNTV Cup today at the Paco Arena in Manila.

Game is set at 4:30 p.m. with both teams out to sustain their winning starts in the Round of 8 of the tournament offering P4 million to the chosen charity of the champion team.

The Builders of coach Benneth Palad hiked their record to 7-3 following their 67-59 win over the Judiciary Magis while the PITC Global Traders improved to 6-4 with a 74-61 win over the Department of Agriculture Food Masters.

The Food Masters and the Magis clash at 3 p.m. with both squads needing a win to stay in semis hunt of the annual tournament organized by UNTV President and CEO Dr. Daniel Razon for public servants.

The top two placers after the round will join defending champion and No. 1 seed Armed Forces of the Philippines and newcomer Department of Environment and Natural Resources in the semis which is a best-of-three affair.

Out to lead NHA’s cause are Antonio Lustestica and Alvin Vitug – the same players who sparked the team’s decisive breakaway in the payoff period where they combined for 20 points.

The Global Traders, on the other hand, will be led by Ryan Regalado and Miguel Lopez.