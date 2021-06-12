New signee helps Franklin snap five-game skid

THE Franklin Bulls snapped their five-game losing streak with a big 78-70 win over the Auckland Huskies to get back to their winning ways in the 2021 NZ NBL season Saturday at Eventfinda Stadium.

New signee Manel Ayol was the difference-maker for Franklin, puncturing a double-double with 19 points, 11 rebounds, and three steals.

His performance provided the perfect balance for Kyrin Galloway, who led the charge for the Bulls with 25 points on 5-of-9 shooting from downtown, on top of his 15 boards, four assists, two blocks, and one steal in the skid-ending victory.

The second quarter made the difference for Franklin as it seized a 45-38 halftime lead after outscoring Auckland, 22 to 9.

Also working in the Bulls favor was the rebounds, with them grabbing 63 boards to the Huskies' 50.

Auckland still tried to fight back and trimmed the lead to three, 69-66, after a Thomas Vodanovich layup with 3:57 left, but Ayol, Galloway, and Nicholas Fee put the finishing touches to secure the W.

Denhym Brooke also chipped in 14 points, eight rebounds, two assists and two steals as Franklin improved to a 4-7 record.

Fil-Kiwi guard Joseph Nunag only played 12 minutes and scored a pair in the Bulls win.

Franklin will try to make it back-to-back wins when it plays the Southland Sharks (9-3) next Saturday at ILT Stadium Southland.

Chris Johnson topped the Huskies (5-6) with 23 points, 11 rebounds, four blocks, and two assists, while Vodanovich got 22 points and five boards in the loss.

