NeoPhoenix vs Shinshu game postponed as two players test positive for COVID-19

SUNDAY'S game between the San-En NeoPhoenix and the Shinshu Brave Warriors has been postponed.

Two Shinshu players tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, forcing the rest of the team to go into quarantine as contact tracing is conducted.

The players were believed to be close contacts after their last game against Kyoto Hannaryz, where two players and a team staff also tested positive for the virus.

San-En (12-42) and Shinshu (19-32) were scheduled to play at Kotobuki Arena Chikuma at 1:05 p.m. Manila time.

Thirdy Ravena and the NeoPhoenix were looking to redeem themselves from their last defeat, an 85-80 collapse against West Division leaders Ryukyu Golden Kings last Wednesday.

Shinshu beat San-En in their first two games, an 83-79 victory last October 21 and a 76-75 win in overtime on Jan. 27.

The NeoPhoenix head home for their final home games of the season as they take on Osaka Evessa next weekend at Toyohashi City General Gymnasium.

