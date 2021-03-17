DJ Newbill, Ira Brown deny NeoPhoenix upset bid in Osaka

DJ Newbill denied San-En NeoPhoenix's late fightback as Osaka Evessa pulled off a slim 98-91 victory Wednesday in the 2020-21 B.League at Ookini Arena Maishima.

The American import scored 12 points in the final 3:20, including the game-sealing freebies off of a Hayato Kawashima foul with 22 seconds left to deny the upset.

Newbill was sensational all-game long, firing 34 points on a sizzling 8-of-10 clip from threes, to go with four assists and two rebounds for Osaka.

His hot streak sent San-En to its second straight loss to end this three-game roadtrip.

Stevan Jelovac tried his best to fight back, scoring 25 points and 11 rebounds, while Kyle Hunt supported him with 24 points, nine boards, six assists, three blocks, and two steals in the defeat.

But like its last games, the local support was absent as Kawashima and Tatsuya Suzuki added 10 points apiece for the NeoPhoenix, who slumped to a 10-33 record.

Continue reading below ↓

San-En returns home this Saturday to host the Akita Northern Happinets (24-18) for a two-game series at Toyohashi City General Gymnasium as it still awaits the return of Filipino import Thirdy Ravena from a fractured right index finger.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Former San Miguel reinforcement and Japanese naturalized player Ira Brown did damage with his 27 points, six rebounds, and three assists as Osaka rose to 26-17.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Garrett Stutz had a double-double of 10 points and 12 boards, while NBA veteran Josh Harrellson scored seven points and grabbed 14 rebounds in the win.