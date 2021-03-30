NeoPhoenix to debut blue jerseys as Thirdy Ravena returns to action

SAN-EN NeoPhoenix is welcoming back Filipino import Thirdy Ravena in style, unveiling a limited commemorative edition jersey for their two-game homestand this weekend.

The team released the design of the blue uniform on Tuesday ahead of San-En's weekend games against the Kawasaki Brave Warriors at Toyohashi City General Gymnasium, which will serve as the 23-year-old's return at the team's home floor.

The design is a nod to Ravena's alma mater Ateneo, as well as the colors of Gilas Pilipinas.

Blue was also the original color of the team's original iteration OSG Phoenix when it was founded in 1965.

It is a deviation from the NeoPhoenix's color scheme which is red and white.

Aside from the commemorative jersey, San-En is also looking to bring in the Filipino community in Toyohashi City to celebrate the event as the NeoPhoenix shoot for the upset.

Ravena has been out due to a fractured right index finger incurred last January, and his arrival couldn't be any more welcome for the NeoPhoenix, which sits 19th in the B.League with a 11-37 record.

He is set to play his first game back on the road against the West Division leaders Ryukyu Golden Kings (35-10) this Wednesday at Okinawa City Gymnasium.