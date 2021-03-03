NeoPhoenix fire blanks in payoff period to taste third straight defeat

THE San-En NeoPhoenix floundered in the payoff period as they tasted an 84-70 defeat to Shimane Susanoo Magic in the 2020-21 B.League Wednesday at Toyohashi City General Gymnasium.

The home team lost grip of the game as the visitors unloaded a 28-point finishing kick, turning a close 60-59 affair to a commanding 84-68 lead with 50 seconds remaining.

Reid Travis and Nyika Williams combined for 18 in that fourth quarter as Shimane went on a 24-9 tear to pull away with the victory.

Travis led the Magic with 23 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, and two steals, while Williams got 22 points, seven boards, and two dimes.

It was the opposite for San-En, which struggled late to suffer its third straight defeat.

Stevan Jelovac was held to just four points in the final canto as he tallied 22 points on 3-of-4 clip from threes, to go with eight rebounds.

Hayato Kawashima tried his best to help the NeoPhoenix, going 4-of-6 from beyond the arc, but his 16 points and eight assists weren't enough to stop his side from dropping to a 9-30 record.

Kyle Hunt was also snuffed, limited to just two in the fourth period as he was caged to just six points and four boards for San-En.

The NeoPhoenix are still awaiting the return of Filipino import Thirdy Ravena from a fractured right index finger as they turn their attention to equally struggling Kyoto Hannaryz (13-26) this weekend at Mie Prefectural Sun Arena.

Perrin Buford added 14 points, six rebounds, five assists, and three steals, while Yusei Sugiura shot 2-of-4 from deep for his 10 points for Shimane, which rose to 16-23.