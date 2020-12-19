Thirdy Ravena a boost off the bench as NeoPhoenix stretches win run to three

SAN-En NeoPhoenix survived a late comeback by Niigata Albirex BB to take the 85-81 victory and stretch its win streak to three on Saturday in the 2020-21 B.League at Toyohashi City General Gymnasium.

Kyle Hunt scored the go-ahead putback with 26.0 seconds left off a Stevan Jelovac miss to push his side up, 83-81, before Jelovac iced the game from the free throw line in the final 4.0 ticks.

Hunt led the charge with San-En with a double-double of 17 points and 12 rebounds, while Jelovac added 13 points and 11 boards in the conquest.

Thirdy Ravena bounced back from a sub-par performance in his last outing by compiling 11 points, two rebounds, and one assist in his 17 minutes off the bench.

Takanobu Nishikawa added 12 points, three assists, and two rebounds, as Shuto Terazono and Nenad Miljenovic got nine apiece for the NeoPhoenix.

San-En seeks a sweep of this homestand against Niigata on Sunday.

Jason Washburn paced the Albirex BB with 21 points, nine rebounds, and four assists, but he couldn't hit the potential game-winning trey in the waning seconds.

Three-time PBA Best Import Allen Durham tallied 14 points, nine boards, and five dimes for Niigata in the defeat.