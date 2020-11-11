Osaka's great escape dampens Thirdy Ravena's impressive San-En home debut

TAKUYA Hashimoto ruined Thirdy Ravena's home debut as he led Osaka Evessa past San-En NeoPhoenix, 85-84, in a thriller on Wednesday in the 2020-21 B.League at the Toyohashi City General Gymnasium.

Hashimoto wiggled out of Ravena's defense and scored the go-ahead layup over Stevan Jelovac with 3.9 seconds left, dealing the hosts their 11th loss in 13 outings in heartbreaking fashion.

Ravena, though, continued to impress for San-En, sparking its fightback from 13-points down and a 66-55 deficit entering the fourth quarter.

PHOTO: San-En NeoPhoenix

Continue reading below ↓

His energy was a big factor in the NeoPhoenix making a game out of it late, triggering a 15-3 rally that tied the game at 69 with 6:32 remaining.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Ravena collected 18 points on 3-of-5 shooting from beyond the arc, alongside five rebounds and three steals in the sorry defeat.

San-En did show tremendous resolve, never quitting despite an 83-79 deficit with 1:43 left. But Hayato Kawashima canned a pair of freebies, followed by Shingo Okada burying the big three to put their team up, 84-83, before Hashimoto's heroics.

The NeoPhoenix had one last crack, but Atsuya Ota threw the ball away on the inbounds pass as the Evessa let the game clock expire.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Kyle Hunt topscored for San-En with 28 points, eight rebounds, and two blocks but Jelovac was held scoreless until he hit six points in the payoff period.

Things won't get easier for San-En as it goes on the road anew this weekend, facing off against defending champion Alvark Tokyo in a pair of road games at Arena Tachikawa Tachihi.

Continue reading below ↓

Hashimoto starred for Osaka with 25 big points and two rebounds as his side improved to 5-8.

Japanese naturalized player Ira Brown chipped in 18 points and eight rebounds, DJ Newbill got 13 points and two boards, and Garrett Stutz had 11 points and four rebounds.