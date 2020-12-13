NeoPhoenix make it two wins in a row even as Ravena plays sparingly

SAN-EN NeoPhoenix escaped a late flurry from Levanga Hokkaido to take the 80-74 victory on Sunday at Hokkai Kitayeru and sweep their two-game series in the 2020-21 B.League.
Hayato Kawashima drilled the dagger floater to make it a 74-69 lead with 32.2 seconds remaining to douse the home team's late fightback behind Jordan Taylor.
San-en NeoPhoenix and Levanga Hokkaido share the bottom of the standings at 4-17.
Kawashima unfurled 19 points on a 3-of-5 shooting from deep for San-En with Filipino reinforcement Thirdy Ravena playing sparingly.
The NeoPhoenix also drew big games from their reinforcements Kyle Hunt and Stevan Jelovac to score back-to-back wins.
Hunt delivered a monster double-double performance with his 20 points, 15 rebounds, four blocks, and two assists, while Jelovac added 22 points, 10 boards, and three assists.
The trio keyed San-En's 13-0 blast to overturn a 58-54 deficit to start the game to a commanding 67-58 lead with four minutes left to play.
Taylor made things interesting, hitting a pair of long bombs to still get to within three, 72-69, with 1:06 to play, before Kawashima's heroics late.
Taylor led Hokkaido with 21 points on 4-of-8 shooting from threes, to go with six assists and five rebounds as Levanga sorely missed the presence of super scorer Nick Mayo.
It was the first time Ravena went scoreless in Japan as he missed both of his three-pointers in his four minutes of play, but still got a rebound, an assist, and a steal for the NeoPhoenix.
San-En, though, seeks to carry this momentum into next weekend's two-game homestand against Niigata Albirex BB (6-15) at Toyohashi City General Gymnasium.