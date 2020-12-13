NeoPhoenix make it two wins in a row even as Ravena plays sparingly

SAN-EN NeoPhoenix escaped a late flurry from Levanga Hokkaido to take the 80-74 victory on Sunday at Hokkai Kitayeru and sweep their two-game series in the 2020-21 B.League.

Hayato Kawashima drilled the dagger floater to make it a 74-69 lead with 32.2 seconds remaining to douse the home team's late fightback behind Jordan Taylor.

San-en NeoPhoenix and Levanga Hokkaido share the bottom of the standings at 4-17.

Kawashima unfurled 19 points on a 3-of-5 shooting from deep for San-En with Filipino reinforcement Thirdy Ravena playing sparingly.

The NeoPhoenix also drew big games from their reinforcements Kyle Hunt and Stevan Jelovac to score back-to-back wins.

Hunt delivered a monster double-double performance with his 20 points, 15 rebounds, four blocks, and two assists, while Jelovac added 22 points, 10 boards, and three assists.

The trio keyed San-En's 13-0 blast to overturn a 58-54 deficit to start the game to a commanding 67-58 lead with four minutes left to play.

Continue reading below ↓

Taylor made things interesting, hitting a pair of long bombs to still get to within three, 72-69, with 1:06 to play, before Kawashima's heroics late.

Taylor led Hokkaido with 21 points on 4-of-8 shooting from threes, to go with six assists and five rebounds as Levanga sorely missed the presence of super scorer Nick Mayo.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

It was the first time Ravena went scoreless in Japan as he missed both of his three-pointers in his four minutes of play, but still got a rebound, an assist, and a steal for the NeoPhoenix.

San-En, though, seeks to carry this momentum into next weekend's two-game homestand against Niigata Albirex BB (6-15) at Toyohashi City General Gymnasium.